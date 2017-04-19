Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA Turkey's main opposition CHP party said on Wednesday it will employ all legal ways to appeal the referendum granting President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers, after the main electoral board rejected opposition challenges to the vote.

"This is a serious legitimacy crisis. We will employ all legal ways available. We will evaluate tomorrow whether we will take the decision to the Constitutional Court or to the European Court of Human Rights," CHP deputy chairman Bulent Tezcan told reporters in comments broadcast live on television.

Opposition parties had called on the electoral board to annul Sunday's referendum, which was narrowly won by the "Yes" camp, because unstamped ballot papers were included in the vote count.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)