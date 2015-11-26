ANKARA Nov 26 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
on Thursday renewed his call to parliament to draft a new
constitution that will grant his office greater executive
powers, arguing it better suits affluent nations.
"Look at the world. Almost all developed nations either have
a presidential system or a half-presidential system," Erdogan
said in a speech to local administrators. "Preparations for a
new constitution must be bravely carried out (so that) we can
present it to the people to decide upon."
Erdogan blamed four successive elections for slowing
economic growth, increasing unemployment and keeping interest
rates high.
