Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed his call to parliament to draft a new constitution that will grant his office greater executive powers, arguing it better suits affluent nations.
"Look at the world. Almost all developed nations either have a presidential system or a half-presidential system," Erdogan said in a speech to local administrators. "Preparations for a new constitution must be bravely carried out (so that) we can present it to the people to decide upon."
Erdogan blamed four successive elections for slowing economic growth, increasing unemployment and keeping interest rates high.
(Reporting by Umit Bektas; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.