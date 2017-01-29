(Repeats story published on Friday)
* Erdogan rides nationalist wave after coup, attacks
* 'Yes' vote cast as defending a "strong Turkey"
* 'No' campaigners say they are smeared as traitors
* Official campaigning to begin within weeks
By Ercan Gurses and Ayhan Uyanik
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Campaigning has not
officially started, but a string of video "selfies" by the likes
of sports stars, actors and cabinet ministers has already
launched a divisive debate on plans that would hand Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.
His supporters see the move to replace Turkey's
parliamentary democracy with an all-powerful presidency as a
guarantee of stability at a time of turmoil. Opponents fear a
lurch towards authoritarianism if an April referendum approves
the change.
In a country where mainstream news channels are saturated by
Erdogan's appearances and speeches by government ministers, and
where political demonstrations are tightly restricted, the
battle for votes is increasingly being waged online.
"Unfortunately the 'No' supporters don't have much
opportunity to get their message across on television channels
or other media," said actor Baris Atay, who was castigated by
pro-government newspapers for a social media video in which he
says "no to one-man rule, fascism and dictatorship".
"Saying 'Yes', siding with Erdogan, and being a nationalist
is thinking of the country's future, but saying 'No' is being a
provocateur, a traitor and a terrorist - this is the perception
they're trying to establish," he told Reuters.
Atay's video was re-tweeted 23,000 times.
Against a backdrop of bombings by Islamic State and Kurdish
militants, a failed coup last July, and the sharpest economic
slowdown in almost a decade, Erdogan has cast Turkey as under
attack and in need of stronger leadership.
The reform would enable the president to issue decrees,
declare emergency rule, appoint ministers and senior state
officials and dissolve parliament - powers that the two main
opposition parties say strip away balances to Erdogan's power.
His supporters dismiss such claims and see the issue as a
test of patriotism.
"Our homeland, our country is passing through a very tough
period. A veritable war of independence. We want a strong
Turkey. For a strong Turkey, yes, I am in," Ridvan Dilmen, the
country's best-known soccer pundit, said in a video message on
Twitter, triggering a chain of celebrity reactions.
"Coach Ridvan, I got your call. I'm in for a strong Turkey
too," said soccer star Arda Turan, who plays for Barcelona, in a
similar post, drawing 10,000 re-tweets in the soccer-mad nation.
NATIONALISTS KEY
Erdogan assumed the presidency, a largely ceremonial
position, in 2014 after more than a decade as prime minister
with the ruling AK Party, which he co-founded. Since then,
pushing his powers to the limit, he has dominated politics by
dint of his personal popularity.
Opponents accuse him of increasing authoritarianism with the
arrests and dismissal of tens of thousands of judges, police
officers, soldiers, journalists and academics since the failed
coup.
Erdogan is expected in the coming days to officially approve
the constitutional reform bill passed by parliament this month
that will pave the way for the referendum, likely to be held on
one of the first two Sundays in April.
He was quoted on Friday as saying campaigning would
officially start on Feb. 7. But Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavusoglu and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan's
son-in-law, have already posted selfie videos.
"We're in too for a powerful Turkey," Prime Minister Binali
Yildirim chanted with members of the women's wing of the AK
Party in another video on Twitter.
Pollsters are divided on how the referendum will play out,
though many agree the stance of the nationalist MHP opposition
will be key. The AKP has been drumming up nationalist support
while the MHP has been divided by a bitter leadership row.
"According to our latest polls, two thirds of MHP voters are
in the 'Yes' camp," said Mehmet Ali Kulat, head of pollster Mak
Danismanlik, which is seen as close to Erdogan.
Hakan Bayrakci of polling firm SONAR disagreed, forecasting
a strong majority of MHP supporters would vote 'No'.
The MHP last year expelled three of its members who
attempted to oust veteran leader Devlet Bahceli. They oppose the
constitutional reform, while Bahceli backs it.
"LIKE A RAINBOW"
The secularist opposition CHP strongly opposes the changes.
So does the pro-Kurdish HDP, the second largest opposition
party. But a 'No' campaign by the HDP could help Erdogan by
rallying nationalist support behind him.
Nationalists view the HDP as deeply tied to the Kurdish PKK
militant group and have championed the prosecution under Erdogan
of thousands of its members for suspected militant links.
That has made the CHP reluctant to campaign on a shared
platform with the pro-Kurdish opposition, Ozgur Ozel, a deputy
chairman for the CHP, told Reuters, fearing it could undermine
support.
"The 'No' side is like a rainbow hosting all colours. There
shouldn't be too many party symbols, just slogans, emblems,
phrases and symbols that have been agreed upon," he said.
The last time Turkey's disparate opposition groups tried to
forge such unity was during anti-government protests in 2013.
Those demonstrations ultimately strengthened Erdogan, who used
them to rally supporters and expose opposition splits.
For now, the 'No' campaign is largely fighting back online,
with soccer fans particularly vocal.
"For a free, equal and secular country we say NO," said the
Twitter account of Sol Acik, a group of leftist supporters of
Istanbul's Fenerbahce soccer club. Similar messages followed
from fans of its Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Besiktas.
Another video shared widely on social media showed students
singing a popular song with alternative lyrics on an Istanbul
ferry, mocking Erdogan's policies and calling for a 'No' vote.
It also showed police waiting on the quayside and trying to
detain them as they docked, before other passengers persuaded
them not to.
