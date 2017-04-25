ANKARA The Turkish foreign ministry on Tuesday said it strongly condemned the "unjust decision" of a European rights body to put it on a monitoring watchlist, adding that Ankara was left with no choice but to reconsider its relations with the body.

"Deciding to re-open the monitoring procedure on Turkey... under the guidance of malicious circles at the PACE is a disgrace to this organ, which claims to be the cradle of democracy," the ministry said in a statement, adding that xenophobia and Islamophobia were "spreading with violence" across Europe.

The Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) has put Turkey on a monitoring watchlist, citing concerns over what they say is the stifling of dissent and rights violations under President Tayyip Erdogan as he concentrates power.

