ISTANBUL Turkey's former Development Minister Cevdet Yilmaz will take over as deputy prime minister in charge of the economy in an interim power-sharing government announced on Friday, government sources told Reuters.

Yilmaz takes over from outgoing Deputy PM Ali Babacan, highly regarded by international investors for his stewardship of the economy, who is leaving office because of a ruling party limit on the number of terms members can serve in parliament.

