* Investors fear further delays to economic reforms
* Uncertainty over changes to economic management team
* Market woes could complicate further rate cuts
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, May 5 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu's departure has raised hard questions about the
government's ability to tackle slowing growth and pass the
structural reforms that many investors are demanding.
Davutoglu said on Thursday he was stepping down as leader of
the ruling AK Party at an extraordinary congress on May 22,
ending weeks of speculation about his future amid tensions with
President Tayyip Erdogan.
In an address, Davutoglu said that "investors should not
worry about the continuity of stability" because a "strong" AK
Party government would continue.
But his departure could mean an early election this year
and, for investors, more uncertainty about the stewardship of
the economy when private sector debt is high, savings are low
and Erdogan continues to champion lower interest rates to boost
growth through consumption.
"The resurfacing of political risk on investors' radar
serves as a reminder that the longer-term outlook for the
Turkish economy is not as rosy as some seem to think," said
William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics in London.
"If we do get a stronger President Erdogan, the
macroeconomic consequences might take longer to become visible,
but it would probably result in a scenario of more volatile, and
slower, growth."
GDP growth is set to cool to 3.5 percent this year from 4.0
pct in 2015, the World Bank said last week, well below peaks of
near double digits seen after the AKP first came to power in
2002. A sharp drop in tourism after a spate of bombings this
year and unrest in the largely Kurdish southeast are also taking
their toll.
THIRD ELECTION?
Erdogan's ambition for a new constitution centred on an
executive presidency has not only raised the prospect of a third
election in less than 18 months, but also of a shift to more
authoritarian rule.
"The reform process will slow down as the whole energy of
the new government will be spent on political issues such as the
presidential system," said BGC Chief Economist Ozgur Altug.
"Investors have already started to ask whether Deputy Prime
Minister Mehmet Simsek will be in the new government or not."
Simsek, a reformist, is seen as an anchor of foreign
investors' confidence and UBS strategist Manik Narain said they
would be hoping he stayed on.
Presidential adviser Cemil Ertem tried to reassure markets
by saying there would be no changes in economic policy.
Turkey needs to lure foreign investment to plug a yawning
current account deficit of around 4.5 percent of GDP and finance
its heavily indebted companies. Investors are looking for
measures to boost the savings rate, liberalise the labour
market, and develop a higher-value manufacturing sector to
reduce reliance on imports.
Turkey saw $15.5 billion flow out of investment portfolios
last year, according to central bank data, due to worsening
appetite towards emerging markets as well as domestic security
worries.
RATE CUT PRESSURE
However, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace
of rate hikes this year, foreigners invested a net $4.0 billion
in Turkish bonds and equities in the first four months of this
year.
"The market wasn't well positioned for this development;
there has been a strong recovery in debt flows in recent weeks,"
said UBS's Narain.
The political rift, which sent the lira to a
two-month low, is likely to delay further rate cuts by the
central bank, analysts said.
The bank has already lowered the top end of its interest
rate "corridor" by 75 basis points this year, even as inflation
stands at 6.6 percent, well above the bank's target of 5
percent.
Economists say newly appointed governor Murat Cetinkaya
could cut further under pressure from Erdogan, who has
repeatedly argued that high interest rates cause inflation, a
stance at odds with orthodox economics.
"Rate cuts were imprudent even before the crisis erupted,
given Turkey's worryingly high inflation rate," said Nicholas
Spiro, partner at London-based Lauressa Advisory.
"The rift between Erdogan and Davutoglu undermines the
credibility of Cetinkaya as it reinforces the perception among
investors that the central bank's independence is severely
compromised."
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)