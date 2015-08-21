Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a joint media briefing with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/Files

ISTANBUL Turkey will hold a snap election on November 1 and an interim government will be formed in the meantime, if necessary with members from outside parliament, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Erdogan will ask Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu early next week to form the temporary power-sharing government, senior officials said, after weeks of efforts to agree a coalition with opposition parties ahead of an Aug. 23 deadline failed.

(Reporting by Daren Butler and Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)