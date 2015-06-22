(Adds comment from Kurtulmus, background)
ANKARA, June 22 Holding an early election is the
least likely option for Turkey, a deputy prime minister said on
Monday, a week before President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to
give a mandate to the ruling AK Party to form a government.
For the first time since sweeping to power in 2002, the AKP
this month failed to win enough seats in parliamentary polls for
a single-party government. It now needs to find a junior partner
to form a coalition government or face a snap election.
The uncertain political outlook has weighed on investor
confidence in NATO-member Turkey. AKP officials have privately
said Erdogan may view a snap election as the best hope for the
AKP to win back a majority and help him realise his vision for
constitutional change to give him greater power.
But Numan Kurtulmus, one of Ankara's four deputy prime
ministers, said a coalition was a more likely option.
"Official coalition talks have not started yet. Clear
messages and views will be given when they start. I think that
the possibility of an early election is the most remote
possibility," he told reporters.
On Sunday, Erdogan cited instability among neighbouring
states to urge political parties to form a coalition government
quickly, or face the prospect of holding another election.
Turkey's parliament will convene on Tuesday for the first
time since the June 7 election so deputies can be sworn in to
the 550-seat assembly.
The first item on the agenda of the new parliament will be a
vote for a new speaker and the first round of voting was set for
Sunday. Candidates for the post will be able to apply from
Tuesday until Saturday. The speaker election process is set to
be completed within a maximum five days.
Next week, Erdogan is expected to give a mandate to the
Islamist-rooted AKP which he co-founded to try to form a
coalition government within 45 days.
