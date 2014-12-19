* Erdogan seeks to bolster presidential powers
* Turkey assumed G20 presidency this month
* West needs Turkish cooperation against Islamic State
* Critics bemoan Erdogan's neo-Ottoman vision
By Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL, Dec 19 President Tayyip Erdogan's
tightening grip on power is likely to meet little more than
symbolic resistance from the West next year, as Turkey's G20
presidency and the fight against Islamic State trump concerns
about a slide towards authoritarianism.
Critics at home and abroad see Erdogan as an increasingly
unpredictable leader, bent on a more powerful presidency and
revenge on his political enemies. They fear he is taking Turkey
ever further from Western standards on rule of law and free
speech.
Supporters say he is returning Turkey to its former glory,
restoring its Ottoman and Islamic heritage after nine decades of
rule by a secular elite. They welcome this new assertive
approach.
Turkey assumed the rotating leadership of the group of 20
biggest developing and advanced economies on Dec. 1 and aims to
use the role to bolster the voice of low income nations and
promote itself as a trade and diplomatic power.
Erdogan's list of visitors in recent weeks, including
Vladimir Putin and the pope, the U.S. vice president and the
EU's foreign policy chief, underscores Turkey's importance on
issues including energy security and containing the wars in
neighbouring Syria and Iraq.
Yet behind the handshakes and pledges of cooperation,
Turkey's record on freedoms appears to be deteriorating. The
past week has seen police raids on media outlets close to
Erdogan's political enemies and the trial of soccer fans accused
of coup plotting during anti-government protests last year.
"Turkey's strategic geography dictates that its allies
continue giving it some leeway ... People simply can't afford to
ignore Turkey, whatever the policies of President Erdogan," said
Fadi Hakura, Turkey analyst at London think-tank Chatham House.
The media raids drew a rebuke from Brussels. Erdogan
responded by telling the European Union, of which Turkey aspires
to be a member, to mind its own business. The raids, he said,
were a necessary response to "dirty operations" by his enemies
and had nothing to do with press freedom.
An EU source involved in relations with Turkey said he
expected authoritarian steps to escalate in the run-up to a
general election next June. But he acknowledged the EU's need
for cooperation on issues from Syria to Cyprus tied its hands.
OTTOMAN SENSIBILITIES
Erdogan's critics say he has waged a systematic war on all
forms of dissent since founding the Islamist-rooted AK Party and
becoming prime minister just over a decade ago.
Putting a secularist military that had toppled four
governments since 1960 firmly under civilian control won praise,
but institutions from the courts and police to the media and
schools have also been brought under Erdogan's ideological
umbrella.
The message of Erdogan's AK Party has become "focused on a
romanticised notion of Ottoman Sunni brotherhood," according to
Jenny White, a Boston University anthropology professor.
"Erdogan (presents himself as) the patriarchal father
protecting the honour of his national family and keeping the
dangerous chaos of liberalism at bay," she wrote in the
periodical Current History this month.
His majoritarian view of democracy - telling critics to beat
him at the ballot box - means he rules in the interest of the 52
percent who voted for him while ignoring the rest, critics say.
His drive for more religious schooling and plans to make
lessons in Ottoman Turkish mandatory are seen by some as little
short of social engineering, an effort to impose a homogenous
vision of modern Turkish identity.
Erdogan's supporters say he is motivated by the desire,
supported by the pious majority, to reconnect with a heritage
lost in the 1920s, when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk forged a secular
republic from the ruins of an Ottoman theocracy.
"As a Sunni person coming from the periphery, facing the
Kemalist regime and the attitude of the West ... if you want to
rebuild the country, you ask yourself what kinds of references
you have," said Etyen Mahcupyan, a columnist and adviser to
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.
"You have the Islamic reference and the Ottoman reference."
Senior officials told Reuters this week that Erdogan would
start chairing cabinet meetings in January, extending his power
even without the changes to the constitution he wants to
introduce a full presidential system.
Protests are likely to meet a stiff response.
Parliament passed a bill boosting police search powers this
month and is working on a new bill to increase punishments for
protesters who cover their faces or use molotov cocktails.
Amnesty International called this week on South Korea not to
ship a Turkish order of nearly 1.9 million tear gas cartridges
and grenades, heavily used in a crackdown on protests last year,
warning it would "risk fuelling further repression".
