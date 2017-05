Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with outgoing Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, May 22, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Sunday, hours after the ruling AK Party elected a longtime Erdogan ally as its new leader, and therefore premier.

Erdogan thanked Davutoglu for his service, according to a statement from the presidential palace. Incoming Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is expected to be mandated to form the new government later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)