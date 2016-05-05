Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL Turkey is not expected to hold a snap election after the ruling AK Party elects a new leader and will continue "securely" until the current government's mandate expires in 2019, presidential adviser Cemil Ertem said on Thursday.

Turkey and its economy will stabilise further when a prime minister more closely aligned with President Tayyip Erdogan takes office, Ertem said in a live interview with broadcaster NTV.

The current economy management will stay in place, he said, adding he does not expect any changes in monetary and fiscal policies. Declines in Turkish assets, especially the lira, amid worries about political turmoil will not continue and the lira may even become overvalued, undermining exports, he said.

