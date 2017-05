ANKARA Turkey's relations with the European Union have reached their lowest point in recent times, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, after a leading European human rights body put Turkey back on a watchlist.

Yildirim told reporters Turkey would decide on what steps it would now take regarding the decision by the Strasbourg-based Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall)