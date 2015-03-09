* Fidan gives no reason for abandoning political plans
* Erdogan had opposed Fidan becoming member of parliament
* Strains appearing between Erdogan, Prime Minister
(Updates with Fidan's reappointment)
By Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, March 9 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu re-appointed the former head of Turkey's intelligence
service to his post on Monday, hours after the top spy abandoned
plans to run for parliament in an apparent victory for President
Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan had opposed Hakan Fidan's plans, announced a month
ago, to be a candidate for their ruling AK Party in Turkey's
parliamentary election in June.
Erdogan, required by the constitution to remain above party
politics as head of state, said he did "not view Fidan's
candidacy positively," but acknowledged it was a matter for
Davutoglu to decide.
Fidan, seen by some as a possible future foreign minister,
gave no reason for the withdrawal of his candidacy.
"On the path of service to my nation and my people, I will
always try to properly fulfil the duties entrusted to me," he
said in a brief statement.
Two hours later, Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc told
reporters following a cabinet meeting that Davutoglu had already
re-appointed Fidan to head the National Intelligence
Organisation (MIT).
A source in Davutoglu's office said the prime minister had
discussed Fidan's withdrawal from the election race with Erdogan
and had approved it.
Erdogan, elected president last August after serving more
than a decade as prime minister, has made little secret of his
determination to keep a firm grip on politics.
On Monday he chaired his second cabinet meeting since
becoming head of state, breaking with a tradition which saw
previous incumbents perform a largely ceremonial role.
SIGNS OF STRAIN
Erdogan wants the AK Party to secure a stronger majority in
June in order to help push constitutional changes through
parliament and forge a full-fledged presidential system in
Turkey, where currently the prime minister holds more power.
Fidan was one of Erdogan's closest confidants as head of
intelligence. Had he entered parliament and the cabinet, he
would have been seen as a powerful ally to the prime minister
and a potential counterweight to Erdogan's grip.
Although they have maintained a united facade, strains have
started to show between Erdogan and Davutoglu.
Davutoglu was in New York last week trying to reassure
investors after Erdogan's strident criticism of the central bank
unnerved markets.
Erdogan's comment on Friday that he would be happy to see
former president Abdullah Gul back in the AK Party also pointed
to apparent tensions.
"Erdogan is trying to find ways to enforce his power over
the party he established in order to secure support for his
strong presidential model," wrote Hurriyet Daily News editor
Murat Yetkin.
"But those moves could put further strain on the ruling
party."
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ayla Jean Yackley in
Istanbul and Jonny Hogg in Ankara; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by Gareth Jones)