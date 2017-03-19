ISTANBUL, March 19 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan on Sunday accused a jailed Turkish-German journalist of
being a terrorist agent, adding "Thank God he has been
arrested", comments likely to cause further unease in Berlin
over the incident.
Erdogan, who was speaking at a meeting of an Islamic
foundation in Istanbul, said the reporter, Deniz Yucel of
Germany's Die Welt newspaper, would be tried by Turkey's
independent judiciary.
Authorities arrested Yucel, a dual Turkish and German
national, last month on charges of propaganda in support of a
terrorist organisation and inciting the public to violence.
He was initially detained after he reported on emails that a
leftist hacker collective had purportedly obtained from the
private account of Berat Albayrak, Turkey's energy minister and
Erdogan's son-in-law.
He is the first German journalist to be detained in a
Turkish crackdown following the failed July 15 coup that has
frequently targeted the media. Berlin has said that a separate
claim that Yucel was working as a German spy was "absolutely
baseless".
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; writing by David Dolan; editing by
Jason Neely)