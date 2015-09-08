ISTANBUL, Sept 8 Turkish conglomerate Kaynak
Holding said on Tuesday its offices had been raided by Turkish
police.
The company is affiliated with a religious movement that the
government says plotted to topple then prime minister, now
President Tayyip Erdogan.
Kaynak's lawyers are examining a court's search warrant, the
Istanbul-based company said on its Twitter account. It was not
immediately clear why police were investigating the company with
interests in publishing, education, logistics and transport and
retail.
The probe follows raids last week in which police searched
23 companies in the Koza Ipek group on suspicion of
providing financial support to the Hizmet (Service) movement
headed by Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is in
self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania.
Gulen was once a close Erdogan ally but the president
accuses his followers of infiltrating the police and judiciary
and attempting to tarnish him with a corruption investigation.
