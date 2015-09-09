ISTANBUL, Sept 9 Turkish police seeking financial documents raided companies belonging to Koza Ipek Holding on Wednesday after a court issued a second search warrant this month, a company official said.

Ankara-based Koza Ipek is affiliated with a religious movement led by U.S.-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom President Tayyip Erdogan accuses of a plot to topple his government. Gulen denies the charge. Another company linked to the group was raided on Tuesday.

Erhan Basyurt, editor in chief of Bugun newspaper, which belongs to Koza Ipek, told Reuters the warrant was for balance sheets belonging to Koza Altin and Koza Metal . Police had initially raided Koza Ipek's offices on Sept. 1 to investigate alleged improprieties.. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Toby Chopra)