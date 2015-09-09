ISTANBUL, Sept 9 Turkish police seeking
financial documents raided companies belonging to Koza Ipek
Holding on Wednesday after a court issued a second search
warrant this month, a company official said.
Ankara-based Koza Ipek is affiliated with a religious
movement led by U.S.-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom
President Tayyip Erdogan accuses of a plot to topple his
government. Gulen denies the charge. Another company linked to
the group was raided on Tuesday.
Erhan Basyurt, editor in chief of Bugun newspaper, which
belongs to Koza Ipek, told Reuters the warrant was for balance
sheets belonging to Koza Altin and Koza Metal
. Police had initially raided Koza Ipek's offices on
Sept. 1 to investigate alleged improprieties..
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Toby Chopra)