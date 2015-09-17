* President accuses Gulen supporters of plotting coup

* Court to decide whether to free seven detainees

* Clampdown on Gulenists comes ahead of Nov 1 snap election

ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Turkish police kept in custody overnight seven business executives and university administrators as part of an operation targeting supporters of a U.S.-based cleric accused by President Tayyip Erdogan of plotting a coup.

The police took Memduh Boydak, chief executive of furniture-to-cables conglomerate Boydak Holding, and the six others for routine health checks at 6 am (0300 GMT) in the central Turkish city of Kayseri, state-run Anadolu Agency said on Thursday.

Anadolu has said the probe targets a "parallel state structure", which Erdogan accuses cleric Fethullah Gulen of operating in Turkey's judiciary, police, media and education.

However, the operation is likely to be seen by Erdogan's critics as an attempt to squash opponents less than two months before a Nov. 1 snap election in which the AK Party he founded is seeking to win back a single-party majority.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said the detainees were expected to be sent to a court around midday. The court was then to decide whether to keep them in custody or release them, CNN Turk said.

At the centre of the investigation is the city's Meliksah University, whose board of trustees is headed by Boydak.

In a statement on its website, the university denied an allegation of "theft by expropriation" over real estate.

"This is an operation to shape perceptions and a legal scandal," it said, adding that a search carried out at the university campus was unlawful and that it would file an official complaint.

Authorities have renewed their push against companies with links to Gulen's religious movement, which blends conservative, Islamic values with a pro-Western outlook, and controls newspapers critical of the government.

Recent police raids have targeted Gulen-affiliated conglomerates including mining-to-media group Koza Ipek Holding and Kaynak Holding, which is involved in publishing.

The clampdown on Gulenists coincides with daily deadly clashes in southeast Turkey between militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and security forces following the collapse of a ceasefire in July.

Government officials have accused Gulen's followers of having ties to the PKK. Gulen denies such links and himself describes the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

A survey published by the pollster Metropoll this week indicated the Gulen movement ranked low among the major problems which Turks believe they face.

According to 42.2 percent of respondents, the biggest problem faced by Turkey was "terrorism/PKK", followed by the economy on 22.4 percent. The Gulen movement ranked 13th with 0.2 percent of participants saying it was the biggest problem. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan and Gareth Jones)