ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Turkish police kept in custody
overnight seven business executives and university
administrators as part of an operation targeting supporters of a
U.S.-based cleric accused by President Tayyip Erdogan of
plotting a coup.
The police took Memduh Boydak, chief executive of
furniture-to-cables conglomerate Boydak Holding, and the six
others for routine health checks at 6 am (0300 GMT) in the
central Turkish city of Kayseri, state-run Anadolu Agency said
on Thursday.
Anadolu has said the probe targets a "parallel state
structure", which Erdogan accuses cleric Fethullah Gulen of
operating in Turkey's judiciary, police, media and education.
However, the operation is likely to be seen by Erdogan's
critics as an attempt to squash opponents less than two months
before a Nov. 1 snap election in which the AK Party he founded
is seeking to win back a single-party majority.
Broadcaster CNN Turk said the detainees were expected to be
sent to a court around midday. The court was then to decide
whether to keep them in custody or release them, CNN Turk said.
At the centre of the investigation is the city's Meliksah
University, whose board of trustees is headed by Boydak.
In a statement on its website, the university denied an
allegation of "theft by expropriation" over real estate.
"This is an operation to shape perceptions and a legal
scandal," it said, adding that a search carried out at the
university campus was unlawful and that it would file an
official complaint.
Authorities have renewed their push against companies with
links to Gulen's religious movement, which blends conservative,
Islamic values with a pro-Western outlook, and controls
newspapers critical of the government.
Recent police raids have targeted Gulen-affiliated
conglomerates including mining-to-media group Koza Ipek Holding
and Kaynak Holding, which is involved in publishing.
The clampdown on Gulenists coincides with daily deadly
clashes in southeast Turkey between militants of the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) and security forces following the collapse
of a ceasefire in July.
Government officials have accused Gulen's followers of
having ties to the PKK. Gulen denies such links and himself
describes the PKK as a terrorist organisation.
A survey published by the pollster Metropoll this week
indicated the Gulen movement ranked low among the major problems
which Turks believe they face.
According to 42.2 percent of respondents, the biggest
problem faced by Turkey was "terrorism/PKK", followed by the
economy on 22.4 percent. The Gulen movement ranked 13th with 0.2
percent of participants saying it was the biggest problem.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan and Gareth
