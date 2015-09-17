* President accuses Gulen supporters of plotting coup
* Prosecutor wants four businessmen arrested
* Clampdown on Gulenists comes ahead of Nov 1 snap election
ISTANBUL, Sept 17 A Turkish prosecutor sought a
jail sentence of up to 34 years on Thursday for an influential
U.S.-based Muslim cleric accused by President Tayyip Erdogan of
plotting a coup, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.
In a further sign of authorities stepping up their offensive
against Fethullah Gulen, a second prosecutor called for the
formal arrest of four businessmen detained in the central
Turkish city of Kayseri as part of a police operation targeting
the cleric's supporters.
The charges against Gulen include "forming and leading an
armed organisation", Anadolu said, the latest salvo in Erdogan's
two-year battle to wipe out the movement of his former ally.
Authorities have previously issued arrest warrants for
Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since
1999, and revoked his passport. However, the charges reported on
Thursday appear to be the first time that a specific jail
sentence has been sought.
In recent weeks the Turkish authorities have shown a renewed
zeal for investigations into companies with ties to Gulen's
religious movement, which blends conservative, Islamic values
with a pro-Western outlook.
The crackdown on Gulen's followers, who also control
newspapers critical of the government, comes less than two
months before a Nov.1 snap election where the AK Party Erdogan
founded is looking to recapture the single-party parliamentary
majority it lost in a June poll.
Erdogan's critics see the efforts against Gulen as an
attempt to squash opponents ahead of the election.
Thursday's moves are likely to further rattle investors, who
have sent the lira currency to a series of record lows on
concerns about Turkey's political and economic outlook.
They are also worried about a worsening situation in the
mainly Kurdish southeast, where security forces are fighting
daily battles with militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK).
'PARALLEL STRUCTURE'
In a series of raids Turkish police have recently targeted
Gulen-affiliated conglomerates including mining-to-media group
Koza Ipek Holding and Kaynak Holding, which is involved in
publishing.
Police detained seven people on Wednesday in Kayseri as part
of a probe into a "parallel structure" that Erdogan accuses
Gulen of operating in the judiciary and police, local media
said. A Kayseri prosecutor on Thursday sought the formal arrest
of four businessmen from among the seven.
At the centre of the investigation is the city's Meliksah
University, whose board of trustees includes businessman Memduh
Boydak, one of the seven detained but then later released.
In a statement on its website, the university denied an
allegation of "theft by expropriation" over real estate.
"This is an operation to shape perceptions and a legal
scandal," it said, adding that a search carried out at the
university campus was unlawful and that it would file an
official complaint.
Memduh Boydak's group, Kayseri-based Boydak Holding, employs
14,000 people, exports to 140 countries and has annual sales of
6.5 billion lira ($2.2 billion), according to its website.
The Gulen-linked Zaman newspaper said the seven detainees
had been asked during their time in custody since Wednesday
whether they knew Gulen, had visited him, had any links with the
"parallel state structure" or had provided support to it.
'GLOOMY ATMOSPHERE'
Boydak is also a board member of Turkey's leading TUSIAD
business association, which issued a statement saying "grave
allegations" were constantly unsettling the business world and
creating a "gloomy atmosphere".
However, Deputy Prime Minister Cevdet Yilmaz urged business
leaders to support the campaign targeting the "parallel
structure".
"If there is a parallel structure, there must be a struggle
against it. This is a mass struggle and the business world must
support it," he told broadcaster NTV on Thursday.
Government officials have accused Gulen's followers of
having ties to the PKK. Gulen denies such links, and describes
the PKK as a terrorist organisation.
A survey published by the pollster Metropoll this week
indicated the Gulen movement ranked low among the major problems
which Turks believe they face.
According to 42.2 percent of respondents, the biggest
problem faced by Turkey was "terrorism/PKK", followed by the
economy on 22.4 percent. The Gulen movement ranked 13th with 0.2
percent of participants saying it was the biggest problem.
