ISTANBUL, March 8 Turkish authorities have
seized control of the Cihan news agency, according to a
statement from Cihan, widening the crackdown against supporters
of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, an influential foe
of President Tayyip Erdogan.
Cihan said on its website late on Monday an Istanbul court
would appoint an administrator to run the agency on a request
from a state prosecutor, days after authorities seized control
of the leading Gulen-linked newspaper, Zaman.
That seizure prompted international alarm about press
freedom in Turkey and was discussed at Monday's European Union
summit with Ankara over the migration crisis.
France's foreign minister said the decision to seize control
of Zaman, Turkey's largest newspaper by circulation, was
"unacceptable" and went against European values.
Both Cihan and Zaman are part of the Feza Gazetecilik media
company.
Erdogan accuses Gulen of conspiring to overthrow the
government by building a network of supporters in the judiciary,
police and media. Gulen denies the charges.
The two men were allies until police and prosecutors seen as
sympathetic to Gulen opened a corruption investigation into
Erdogan's inner circle in 2013.
At the start of March, Turkish authorities shut down media
businesses seized last year from Koza Ipek Holding, a
conglomerate linked to Gulen.
