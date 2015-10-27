* Seized firms include newspapers, TV stations
* Cleric accused of running "parallel structure" within
state
* Critics say move aims to silence opposition ahead of polls
ISTANBUL, Oct 27 Turkish authorities took over
the management on Tuesday of 22 companies including newspapers
and TV stations linked to a U.S.-based cleric and arch-enemy of
President Tayyip Erdogan, intensifying a crackdown days ahead of
an election.
The companies taken into state receivership include two
newspapers and two television stations that have been critical
of Erdogan's rule, accusing him of growing authoritarianism
ahead of the parliamentary election on Nov. 1.
A lawyer for parent company Koza Ipek Holding, Hakan Yildiz,
confirmed raids had taken place on all 22 firms and that new
executives were being installed. The state-run Anadolu news
agency said police had detained 19 people in connection with the
investigation, though this could not immediately be confirmed.
Erdogan has led a crackdown against once influential
followers of preacher Fethullah Gulen, his former ally, after
police and prosecutors seen as sympathetic to the cleric opened
a corruption investigation into Erdogan's inner circle in 2013.
A prosecutor is seeking a prison sentence of up to 34 years
for Gulen, 74, on allegations that he ran a "parallel" structure
within state institutions that sought to topple Erdogan, who has
led Turkey, first as prime minister, then president, since 2003.
Last month, prosecutors began looking into whether Koza Ipek
and its units had committed any financial irregularities by
making payments to Gulen.
Company officials have denied any wrongdoing.
Shares in Koza companies plunged after the news of the
raids, with mining firms Koza Altin down 11.7 percent
and Koza Madencilik falling 12.3 percent. Ipek Enerji
slumped 9.35 percent.
PAGES GO BLACK
The Koza Ipek-owned dailies Bugun and Millet published front
pages on Tuesday entirely in black with banner headlines that
read: "A dark day for our democracy, for our freedom and for
Turkey."
Millet editor Deger Ozergun told Reuters that taking over a
media company on such charges was banned under the constitution
and had no precedent.
Turkey's main opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu,
speaking on broadcaster NTV, said the move against Koza Ipek
showed "they can seize your property at any moment ... It means
democracy and law are suspended".
Members of Gulen's Hizmet (Service) movement say they are
victims of an unfair crackdown that includes barring satellite
platforms from broadcasting Gulen-affiliated channels, the
detentions of newspaper editors and the seizure earlier this
year of Islamic lender Bank Asya.
On Monday, Robert Amsterdam, founding partner of
London-based Amsterdam and Partners LLP, said his firm had been
hired by the Turkish government "to expose allegedly unlawful
conduct by the Gulen network worldwide".
