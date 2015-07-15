By Ercan Gurses
| ANKARA, July 15
ANKARA, July 15 Turkey's prime minister called
on Wednesday for new efforts to advance a Kurdish peace process,
but his talks with an opposition party that helped foster the
fragile peace confirmed there was little prospect they could
form a coalition.
Ahmet Davutoglu, who is trying to find a junior partner to
join his AK Party in government, held two hours of talks with
Selahattin Demirtas, co-leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party
(HDP). It was the prime minister's third day of negotiations
with opposition parties.
The HDP, which had already all but ruled out a coalition
with the AKP, has played a key role in peace talks between the
state and jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan which
aim to end a three-decade old insurgency.
The talks -- launched in 2012 to heal a conflict which has
killed more than 40,000 people -- stalled ahead of the June 7
election, at which the AKP lost its majority while the HDP
entered parliament as a party for the first time.
Kurdish politicians have accused President Tayyip Erdogan of
backtracking on agreements already made.
"We said that pledges made in the peace process need to be
fulfilled as soon as possible," Davutoglu told reporters after
his meeting with Demirtas, whose party attracted support from
more than 10 percent of Turkish voters.
Davutoglu said the talks had been friendly, but that a
framework for a potential coalition partnership -- like the one
reached this week with the main opposition Republican People's
Party (CHP) -- had not been established with the HDP.
"Talks will continue but there is not a mechanism like we
have set up with the CHP," he said.
Since the AKP first came to power in 2002 it has pushed
through reforms boosting the rights of Kurds, who make up some
20 percent of the population. But the peace process is fragile.
Ocalan's Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group said
last weekend its fighters would attack dam construction sites in
the mainly Kurdish southeast. In March, Ocalan urged the PKK to
hold a congress on laying down its weapons but stopped short of
declaring an immediate end to armed struggle.
HDP deputy Sirri Sureyya Onder told reporters his party had
made clear to Davutoglu that it was ready to contribute to any
AKP-CHP coalition if it was in line with the HDP's principles.
Onder also said Ocalan's isolation on the prison island of
Imrali south of Istanbul was unacceptable. Ocalan's release has
been a long-standing Kurdish demand.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Catherine Evans)