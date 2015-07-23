ISTANBUL, July 23 The leader of Turkey's largest
opposition party was reported on Thursday as saying he saw an
early election as more likely than the formation of a coalition
government, in comments adding to political uncertainty.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu needs to find a junior
coalition partner after a June 7 election left his ruling AK
Party without a parliamentary majority for the first time since
it came to power in 2002.
The AKP and the Republican People's Party (CHP) are in
coalition talks and an alliance between them is currently seen
as the only likely option for a government, but CHP leader Kemal
Kilicdaroglu voiced scepticism.
"I see the possibility of an early election as more likely.
Well-intentioned steps have been taken for a coalition but if we
look realistically there are various difficulties," he told the
pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper in an interview.
President Tayyip Erdogan is seen as favouring early polls,
an option that would give the AKP he founded a chance to win
back a majority and revive his hopes of furnishing his post with
the strong executive powers he seeks.
Kilicdaroglu, despite his scepticism regarding the formation
of a coalition, still views this as the best option for
political stability.
He said a coalition would be a "very healthy" way out of the
current uncertainty given that an early election was unlikely to
give the AKP a mandate strong enough to deal with the country's
problems.
Veteran CHP deputy and former party leader Deniz Baykal
reportedly added to scepticism regarding a possible coalition on
Thursday, saying the AKP did not want to form a coalition and
that an early election was likely in November.
"The AK Party does not want to form a government," IHA news
agency quoted him as telling reporters. "The coalition talks are
just theatre. There will be an election in November."
A grand coalition between the centre-right, Islamist-rooted
AKP and the centre-left, secular CHP would likely be fragile and
factious. But it could help placate jittery foreign investors
and revive attempts to settle a Kurdish rebellion in the
southeast.
