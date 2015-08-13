* PM Davutoglu says wants new vote quickly
By Gulsen Solaker and Ercan Gurses
ANKARA, Aug 13 Turkey faces a snap election this
autumn after talks on forming a coalition government broke down
on Thursday, increasing uncertainty in the NATO member state as
it battles Islamic State insurgents on its borders and Kurdish
militants at home.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said a fresh election now
appeared to be the only option after last-ditch negotiations
between his Islamist-rooted AK Party and the main opposition CHP
yielded no deal. He urged parliament to call for a new vote and
said he would prefer it was held as soon as possible.
"An understanding has emerged that there are no grounds
right now to form a government partnership," Davutoglu told a
news conference after meeting CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
"It seems that ... the duty of appealing to the national
will again once all channels are exhausted, to ensure the
permanent stability of our country, has increased greatly as a
possibility. Actually it has become the only possibility."
The news sent Turkish assets tumbling. The lira currency
weakened to a record low and stocks fell as much as
three percent. Many investors had hoped for a deal between the
AKP and the pro-business, centre-left CHP, and fear another
election will serve only to prolong instability.
"From a sentiment standpoint, Turkey needs a snap election
right now like it needs a hole in the head," said Nicholas
Spiro, managing director of Spiro Sovereign Strategy in London.
The political uncertainty coincides with almost
unprecedented threats to Turkey's national security.
The European Union candidate nation has been on a heightened
state of alert since launching a "synchronised war on terror"
last month, including air strikes against Islamic State fighters
in Syria and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern
Iraq. It has also rounded up hundreds of suspected militants.
The AKP could now try to strike a coalition agreement with
the nationalist opposition MHP. But a senior ruling party
official said the chances of such a deal were "very slim" and
that a snap election in November was a high probability.
The AKP failed to win a parliamentary majority in an
election on June 7, leaving it unable to govern alone for the
first time since it came to power in 2002.
Davutoglu has until Aug. 23 to find a junior coalition
partner or President Tayyip Erdogan, who founded the AKP, could
call a snap election. The prime minister urged parliament not to
leave the decision to Erdogan, suggesting he wants an agreement
on a temporary government before that deadline.
The MHP has said it does not favour a coalition with the
ruling party, but has hinted it could support a short-lived
minority AKP government as long as it leads to a quick election.
In a statement suggesting talks would not be easy, the MHP
said late on Thursday that its conditions - including ending a
peace process with Kurdish militants and limiting Erdogan's
influence on the government - had not changed.
BLAME GAME
Erdogan has made clear he favours a single-party government
and has made no secret of his ambition to change the
constitution and create an executive presidency, virtually
impossible without a strong AKP majority.
Davutoglu said, however, the perception that Erdogan had
been against a coalition deal was "completely false". Major
areas of policy disagreement had emerged during the negotiations
with the CHP, he said, with education and foreign policy among
the most contentious issues.
The AKP had also backed the idea of a "reform-oriented"
short-term government to take the country to an early election,
while the CHP had been pushing for a long-term coalition
agreement, Davutoglu said.
Kilicdaroglu said there was never a real coalition proposal
from the AKP and that it had only wanted either a short-term
deal or support for a minority government. Turkey had missed a
"historic opportunity", he said, adding that it was "not moral"
for Davutoglu to now retain the mandate to form a government.
A grand coalition between AKP and CHP would have meant
bridging a gaping ideological divide.
The socially conservative AKP has its roots in Islamist
politics, while the staunchly secular CHP is the party of modern
Turkey's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
(Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay in
Ankara; Ayla Jean Yackley, Humeyra Pamuk and David Dolan in
Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Gareth
Jones/Mark Heinrich)