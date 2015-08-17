ANKARA Aug 17 The head of Turkey's nationalist
opposition rejected the idea of a coalition with the ruling AK
Party and said he would back neither a minority government nor a
parliament vote for an early election, Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said on Monday.
After meeting with National Movement Party (MHP) leader
Devlet Bahceli, Davutoglu told a news conference that the two
men had been unable to realise any of the options Davutoglu had
had in mind for breaking Turkey's political impasse.
Davutoglu said he would now consult members of the AKP and
President Tayyip Erdogan on possible next steps and would return
the mandate to form a new government to Erdogan if necessary.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Orhan Coskun; Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)