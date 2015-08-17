* Nationalists reject all AK Party options
* Lira hits record low on uncertainty
* Power-sharing interim government looks more likely
By Ercan Gurses and Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Aug 17 Turkey's nationalist opposition
rejected a coalition with the ruling AK Party and refused to
support a minority government on Monday, further complicating
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's efforts to break a debilitating
political deadlock.
The breakdown in talks between the nationalists and
Davutoglu's AKP raises the likelihood of a fractious multi-party
interim government, more unwelcome news for jittery investors
who have sent the lira currency to a series of record lows.
The AKP failed to hold onto its majority in an election on
June 7, leaving it unable to govern alone for the first time
since coming to power in 2002. That plunged Turkey into the kind
of political uncertainty not seen since the fragile coalitions
of the 1990s.
The deadlock also comes as the NATO member faces a
confluence of national security threats, battling Islamic State
insurgents on its borders and Kurdish militants at home.
After meeting with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader
Devlet Bahceli for more than two hours, Davutoglu said the two
men had been unable to find common ground.
"It was not possible to realise any of the options in my
mind during the meeting today with Bahceli," Davutoglu told a
news conference in the capital, Ankara.
"The current state of affairs does not point to the
possibility of a coalition. I will return the mandate if
necessary after discussing it with the president."
In a statement a few hours later, Bahceli echoed Davutoglu,
adding the likelihood of Turkey forming a coalition government
has "diminished greatly". "Turkey now faces the repeat of June 7
election," he said. "MHP has previously expressed that it
doesn't view a new election positively."
President Tayyip Erdogan has made little secret of his
preference for single-party rule and hopes that a new election
would give the AK Party he founded an opportunity to win back
its majority. But senior party officials had
hoped the AKP would lead the country to those polls alone.
POWER SHARING
Under the terms of the constitution, Erdogan could dissolve
Davutoglu's caretaker cabinet and call for the formation of an
interim "election government" if no deal is reached by Aug. 23.
That would mean power being shared between all four parties
before an election in the autumn.
Senior AKP officials had been betting that the nationalists,
virulently opposed to greater Kurdish political power, would do
anything possible to avoid such a scenario, which would see the
pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) hold cabinet seats.
In his statement, Bahceli also said his party will not take
part in such an election government.
The main opposition CHP said it should now be given the
mandate to form a new government. But to do so it would need the
support of both the MHP and the HDP, which looks highly
unlikely.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For graphic on coalition options, click: bit.ly/1Phx1zx
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Davutoglu said Bahceli had also made clear his party would
vote against any proposal for the current government to lead
Turkey to an early election if it were to be put before
parliament, making it difficult for Davutoglu to resolve the
crisis before the Aug. 23 deadline.
The news sent the lira to a record low of
2.8680 against the dollar.
"The fact that the uncertainty continues means the pressure
on the market and on the overall outlook economically will
continue," said Gizem Oztok Altinsac, chief economist at Garanti
Securities.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Ece Toksabay and Nevzat
Devranoglu; Writing by Nick Tattersall and David Dolan, editing
by Larry King)