* Davutoglu to begin forming interim govt next week
* New cabinet expected to be in place by end of August
* Erdogan says snap election will be held on Nov. 1
* Opposition parties refuse to join interim cabinet
By Ercan Gurses and Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Aug 21 President Tayyip Erdogan and the
ruling AK Party will keep their grip on power when an interim
government is formed next week to lead Turkey to a snap
election, with the cabinet set to be dominated by loyalists.
Erdogan will ask Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu to form the
temporary power-sharing government early next week, senior
officials said, after two months of efforts to agree a coalition
with opposition parties ahead of an Aug. 23 deadline failed.
The AK Party, founded by Erdogan, lost its majority in a
June 7 election for the first time since coming to power in
2002, complicating Erdogan's ambition of forging a more powerful
presidency and plunging Turkey into political uncertainty not
seen since the fragile coalition governments of the 1990s.
The instability, coming as the NATO member battles Islamic
State insurgents on its borders and Kurdish militants at home,
has sent the lira to a series of record lows and helped push
consumer confidence to its weakest in six years.
"Whomever I give the mandate to, that person will form an
election government with a cabinet from inside and if necessary
from outside parliament," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul
after attending Friday prayers.
"On November 1st, God willing, Turkey will experience a
repeat election," he said.
Erdogan's hopes of changing the constitution and ushering in
a presidential system akin to the United States or France hinge
on a strong AKP majority in parliament. A fresh election
organised under an AKP administration was the outcome he was
always believed to want.
Under the constitution, all parties should be represented in
any interim "election government" according to the seats they
hold in parliament. But Turkey is in untested waters - never
before has such an arrangement been necessary.
Such a government would mean power being shared between four
political parties with deep ideological divides. The secularist
CHP and the nationalist MHP have said they will not take part,
while the pro-Kurdish HDP has said it will only do so if it has
a free hand to choose its nominees, which is far from clear.
"I think the HDP wants its co-leaders to be in the cabinet.
But there is nothing legally-binding about this request," said
Mehmet Sahin from the Institute of Strategic Thinking, an
Ankara-based think-tank.
Should opposition parties decline to nominate members for
cabinet positions, their places can be taken by candidates from
outside parliament. No vote of confidence is required for the
cabinet to then function, leaving the opposition impotent.
"SWIFT AND STURDY" PATH TO POLLS
Erdogan's chief adviser on the constitution, Burhan Kuzu,
said a new government must be formed within five days of the
mandate being given and that the president would have some say
over the nominees.
"If the HDP decides not to participate, then independent
names will be assigned," he told Reuters. "The prime minister
will determine the government and present it to the president
for his signature. This will be done latest by August 31."
According to the seat distribution in parliament, the main
opposition CHP should get six or seven posts in the 25-member
cabinet, while the MHP and HDP would each be entitled to three.
The "independent" candidates who take up their positions
should the opposition parties decline to take part could include
bureaucrats and former AKP members loyal to the ruling party.
"Davutoglu is expected to appoint AKP sympathizers from
outside the parliament to these posts, which is likely to
increase tensions within the legislature. The AKP, as a result,
will dominate the provisional government," said Naz Masraff, an
analyst at the Eurasia Group risk consultancy.
A senior AKP official said that both Erdogan and Davutoglu
agreed on the need to take Turkey "swiftly and sturdily" to a
new election and that the interim government would serve that
purpose alone, rather than seeking to execute new policies.
"We're talking about a government that will work for 15-20
days and a cabinet that will at most meet once or twice," said
HDP spokesman Ayhan Bilgen, saying his party's executive
committee would meet next week to discuss the election cabinet.
Foreign investors, and increasingly Turkey's own population,
fear that means the country is simply losing time in pressing
ahead with badly-needed reforms to its $870 billion economy, and
that the next election could yield much the same result and
another round of fractious coalition negotiations.
With the lira flirting this week with a record low of 3 to
the dollar, that could mean more pain for the man in the street.
"Now all we can do is wait for an election in which the AK
Party regains a single party government, then the forex rate
will cool down," said 26-year-old Omer, a small kebab restaurant
manager in central Ankara.
"We will fight against dollar at the ballot box."
