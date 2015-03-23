By Nick Tattersall
| ISTANBUL, March 23
ISTANBUL, March 23 Anyone watching the multitude
of Turkish television stations broadcasting President Tayyip
Erdogan's speeches on an almost daily basis might be forgiven
for thinking he was the one standing in a June election.
His lobbying for the ruling AK Party ahead of the
parliamentary election and interference in government affairs
while holding what has long been a ceremonial post is raising
the hackles of senior ministers and exposing fractures in the
party he founded more than a decade ago.
It is also damaging the separation of powers enshrined in
Turkey's constitution.
"We love our president. We're aware of his power and the
good service he gives to our nation. But there is a government
in this country," a clearly exasperated Deputy Prime Minister
Bulent Arinc said on Sunday, after Erdogan criticised the
government's handling of a peace process with Kurdish militants.
"Our nation would like to see a powerful government, a
powerful decision-making mechanism. Nobody has the right to cast
a shadow on this," he said, promising to defend Prime Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu, also a member of the AK Party, from "any danger
that could tarnish him".
Erdogan has already stretched the powers of the presidency
since being elected last August, chairing two cabinet meetings
and lecturing the central bank on economic policy.
Now his domineering presence, wielding power from a vast new
palace complex as political parties gear up for campaigning, is
riding roughshod over a constitutional ban on the head of state
engaging in party politics, critics say.
"I'm not running on June 7. But I am explaining my targets
and sharing my projects for Turkey. This is how you serve the
nation, according to my understanding," he said in a speech in
the western city of Denizli over the weekend.
It was a typical Erdogan affair.
Ostensibly a "collective opening ceremony" for 41 municipal
projects - similar events in the past have included taxi ranks
and university dormitories - it quickly turned into a podium
speech on the need for stronger presidential powers.
"The agenda for the June 7 elections should be a new Turkey.
And to build a new Turkey we need an executive presidential
system," he told thousands in the city's main square. "I'm not
just a showroom model," he said in a later dinner speech.
That new Turkey is already growing more authoritarian, his
opponents say. Dozens have faced legal action for insulting
Erdogan since be became president, including a university
student for a tweet and a 13-year-old for a Facebook post.
HISTORIC MISSION
Erdogan wants the AK Party to raise the number of parliament
seats it holds to 400 of 550 in June, comfortably giving it the
two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution and create
a presidential system without a referendum.
Under the current constitution, the head of state must be
politically impartial and not belong to any one party. What
Turkey has now under Erdogan, who founded the AK Party and was
prime minister for 11 years before winning the presidency last
August, is an awkward compromise.
He has appeared to seek to impose his will on the list of
candidates standing in June vote in a bid to maintain influence
over the party.
Earlier this month, once of his closest confidants was
swiftly reappointed as intelligence chief after Erdogan opposed
his resignation to run for parliament. Had Hakan Fidan gone
through with his election bid, he could have become a powerful
ally to Davutoglu and a potential check on Erdogan's influence.
"The Fidan episode certainly suggests that Erdogan still has
significant clout. He seems to have a tremendous amount of say
in choosing candidates for seats and it's likely to be his party
after the election," said Howard Eissenstat, Turkey expert at
St. Lawrence University in New York.
He also has huge popular support among religious
conservatives, who see his rise as the crowning achievement of a
drive to reshape Turkey and break the hold of a secular elite.
Ankara mayor Melih Gokcek, a staunch Erdogan loyalist,
published 31 tweets on Monday criticising Arinc, who holds
influence over an old guard in the AK Party and is government
spokesman, saying he no longer represented the party.
"In the end it'd be very difficult to have an effective
party rebellion against someone whose position is secure ... and
who has captured the imagination of such a large part of their
base," Eissenstat said. "The frustration is palpable."
Senior officials acknowledge Erdogan's desire to be involved
in every decision is causing tension between the palace and
government, but forecast it would calm after the election.
"Davutoglu will come out successfully from this election and
prevail. A balance will be restored between him and Erdogan.
Erdogan wants an executive presidency but it's not something
that will happen overnight," one government official said.
Those close to Erdogan and Davutoglu say they see themselves
on a historic mission to reshape the Turkish republic and that
such spats are little more than twists in the road. But others
fear the damage to Turkish institutions will be irreparable.
"It's a dangerous thing when politicians move from thinking
about governance to thinking about legacy," Eissenstat said.
(Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Orhan Coskun in
Ankara, Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)