ANKARA, June 27 A Turkish election body said on
Monday it had barred opposition nationalists from holding a July
10 vote to replace their veteran leader, disrupting a process
that lawmakers said could have picked a stronger challenger to
President Tayyip Erdogan.
Opinion polls suggest the removal of Devlet Bahceli as
leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) could lead to a
surge in support for his party, weakening Erdogan's chances of
securing strong parliamentary support for the introduction of a
full presidential system in Turkey.
A group of MHP members have launched a bid to oust Bahceli,
68, whom they see as a dour figure unable to tap into
nationalist sentiments that have swollen Erdogan's popularity.
But their campaign had met a series of technical challenges,
including the announcement made on Monday.
They were not immediately available for comment, but have in
the past accused the president's palace of interfering in party
politics.
The MHP dissidents met on June 19 and voted to re-write a
number of party bylaws, including one change that would have
allowed them to hold a extraordinary party congress and vote to
replace Bahceli.
But Bahceli, who has spent two decades at the helm of the
party, said the dissidents had broken party rules by voting
through so many bylaw changes at one meeting.
A court agreed with him, invalidating the bylaw changes on
Friday. And the election board covering Ankara's Cankaya
district said on Monday that meant MHP members would now not be
able to vote to replace their leader at the extraordinary
meeting planned for July 10.
Six MHP members want to take over, most prominently Meral
Aksener, a 59-year-old woman seen by pollsters as capable of
revitalising the MHP and increasing its support.
Bahceli says the party will not be able to vote for a new
leader until its regular congress, planned for 2018.
