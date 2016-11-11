ANKARA Nov 11 Turkey's ruling AK Party hopes to
make constitutional changes that could give President Tayyip
Erdogan more power with the support of the nationalist
opposition party, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.
Yildirim met with the chairman of the Nationalist Movement
Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, on Thursday to discuss changing the
constitution, after which Bahceli made comments on Twitter
indicating his party may support constitutional changes that
could give Erdogan the stronger presidency he has long sought.
"MHP leader Mr Bahceli has once again put the future of the
nation first with foresight and patriotism, putting aside
political goals, and we will carry out the constitutional change
with the MHP," Yildirim said in a speech at a ceremony in the
Black Sea town of Rize, broadcast live on television.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)