ISTANBUL Two Turkish soldiers and 15 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants have been killed in clashes near the border with Iraq since Tuesday, the Turkish armed forces said on Wednesday.

The militants were killed in an operation after the military on Tuesday launched air strikes on them in the Daglica district of Hakkari, the military said in a statement on its website.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)