ANKARA, June 2 Turkish authorities detained the
spokesman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for
insulting police, CNN Turk said on Friday, the latest detention
of a high-profile politician from the Kurdish-rooted opposition.
Osman Baydemir, 46, served as mayor of Diyarbakir, Turkey's
largest mainly Kurdish city, for ten years before he joined the
Turkish parliament in 2014.
More than a dozen HDP lawmakers have been jailed, mostly due
to alleged links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which
has waged an insurgency against Turkey for more than three
decades. The HDP denies direct ties to the PKK.
