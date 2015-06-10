Selahattin Demirtas, co-chairman of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), addresses his supporters during a gathering to celebrate the party's victory during the parliamentary election, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA Selahattin Demirtas, head of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), accused the government on Wednesday of deliberate inaction amid growing violence in the largely Kurdish southeast.

Three people died in clashes in the southeast's biggest city of Diyarbakir on Tuesday after an Islamist aid group leader was shot and killed. The violence comes just days after a historic election ushered the HDP into parliament and deprived the ruling AK Party of a majority to form a government.

"The prime minister and president are nowhere to be seen. You would think they are waiting to allow the country to slip into civil war so that they can say, 'Look at how valuable the AKP is,'" Demirtas told reporters in comments broadcast live.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Dominic Evans)