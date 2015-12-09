* First lawsuit against Erdogan foe outside Turkey
* Complaint says Gulen followers ordered illegal arrests
* Suit employs Alien Tort Statue, often used in human rights
cases
By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, Dec 9 Lawyers hired by the Turkish
government have filed a civil suit against a political enemy of
President Tayyip Erdogan in a U.S. court alleging human rights
abuses, in the first such action against the U.S.-based cleric
outside Turkey.
Robert Amsterdam, founder of UK-based firm Amsterdam and
Partners LLP, told Reuters the suit, dated Dec. 7, had been
filed in a U.S. district court in Pennsylvania, where Erdogan's
former ally, cleric Fethullah Gulen, has lived since 1999.
The suit underscores Erdogan's widening campaign against
Gulen, whom he describes as a terrorist and accuses of building
a "parallel structure" within the police and judiciary to topple
the government, something Gulen denies.
This year the government seized the assets of Islamic lender
Bank Asya and took over at least 22 other firms with
ties to Gulen, including some opposition media outlets. The
crackdown has helped revive fears about press freedom in Turkey.
The U.S. suit alleges Gulen ordered his followers in the
police to unlawfully arrest and detain members of a rival
Islamic movement in 2009, according to a copy of the complaint
seen by Reuters.
WIRETAPS, ARRESTS
The suit names three plaintiffs, individuals, not widely
known, who have criticised Gulen. The Turkish government, though
hiring the lawyers, is not named as a plaintiff.
The suit alleges that, on the cleric's orders, his followers
"illegally planted evidence, fabricated search warrants, secured
illegal wiretaps and ultimately arrested plaintiffs without any
legal basis".
Amsterdam, of Amsterdam and Partners LLP, told Reuters the
claims against Gulen and 50 of his unnamed and unidentified
followers were being brought under the Alien Tort Statue, an
18th century law that has been used to try human rights cases
from around the world in U.S. courts.
"We're suing them...in respect to these false imprisonments.
Mr Gulen has a long history in Turkey of engaging his followers
aggressively and falsely imprisoning hundreds of people," he
said.
The suit, seeking punitive damages, said Gulen has up to 10
million followers worldwide and is estimated to control at least
$25 billion in assets. It says he controls dozens of business
entities and more than 120 charter schools in the United States.
Gulen is facing a similar suit in a Turkish court, accusing
him of plotting against a rival religious group by fabricating
evidence and charges. He also faces domestic charges of trying
to overthrow the government.
Erdogan, a pious Muslim, was formerly a Gulen ally. The two
publicly fell out after police and prosecutors Erdogan saw as
sympathetic to the cleric opened a corruption investigation that
touched on the Turkish leader's inner circle in 2013.
Erdogan has since moved to purge the police and judiciary of
what he sees as a wide network of conspirators.
The government hired Amsterdam and Partners this year to
look into Gulen's "Hizmet" (Service) movement and its activities
worldwide.
Amsterdam told Reuters that several Turkish teachers in the
United States had contacted him, complaining they had been given
orders to recruit students for the movement. He said the
testimonies could trigger fresh court cases against Gulen and
his followers.
Gulen denies all accusations that he aggressively recruits
followers.
(Editing by David Dolan; editing by Ralph Boulton)