A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Ataturk Library during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

ANKARA A last-minute decision by Turkey's electoral board to allow unstamped ballots in Sunday's referendum was clearly against the law, prevented proper records being kept, and may have impacted the results, the country's bar association said.

"With this illegal decision, ballot box councils (officials at polling stations) were misled into believing that the use of unstamped ballots was appropriate," the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (TBB) said in a statement released late on Monday.

"The YSK (electoral board) announcement, which is clearly against the law, has led to irregularities, and the prevention of records that could uncover irregularities from being kept," it said, adding that it expected the YSK to now realise its constitutional responsibilities in evaluating complaints.

