By Ece Toksabay and Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, Oct 8 A state prosecutor has banned
Turkey's largest pay-TV platform from broadcasting channels
close to an arch-enemy of President Tayyip Erdogan, heightening
concern about press freedom weeks ahead of an election.
Digiturk is the third platform to ditch channels close to
U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen on the orders of the Ankara
prosecutor, including news services Bugun TV and S Haber, a
children's channel, and four other general interest stations.
Erdogan, who wants the ruling AK Party to win back a
majority in a snap Nov. 1 election, accuses Gulen of seeking to
overthrow him by means of a "parallel structure" of supporters
in the judiciary, police, the media and other institutions.
Gulen has denied such charges and Erdogan's opponents say
the moves are an attempt to silence opposition before the polls.
"An official court document regarding crimes against the
constitutional order was sent by the Ankara chief prosecutor's
office," Digiturk said in a statement on Thursday.
"As the document's content ordered, Kanalturk, Samanyolu TV,
Mehtap TV, S Haber, Bugun TV, Yumurcak TV and Irmak TV have been
removed from the platform."
Asked about media outlets close to Gulen, Erdogan was quoted
by the Turkish daily Sabah as telling reporters as he flew to
Japan on an official visit that "all necessary steps within the
law should be taken in this subject."
Digiturk is Turkey's leading pay-TV platform with almost 3
million subscribers, according to data from Turkey's information
technologies authority.
Turkcell TV+, an online streaming service provided by
Turkcell, and Tivibu, provided by Turk Telekom
, had earlier removed the channels in line with the
same court order.
"This is the AK Party's effort to silence opposition media
in the run-up to the general election," Ismet Demirdogen, an
opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) member of the Radio
and Television watchdog RTUK, told Reuters.
"What can be achieved through banning a cartoon channel?"
Police last month raided the offices of Koza Ipek
, a conglomerate close to Gulen that owns channels
including Kanalturk and Bugun TV. Late last year, dozens were
detained in raids on media outlets with ties to the cleric.
The ban on the children's channel drew ridicule and ire on
social media.
"This decision is a blow to Arthur the rabbit and Yumi the
clever truck, who have supported a civilian coup," said one
tweet, referring to two children's TV characters. It was
retweeted hundreds of times.
