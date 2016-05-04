ANKARA May 4 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
is to meet Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Wednesday, bringing
forward by a day their usual weekly meeting, as tension between
the two rises.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. (1500 GMT), the presidential
office said on its website.
Turkish shares suffered their biggest drop in more than five
months on Tuesday as the tension added to emerging markets
worries.
A decision by Davutoglu's ruling AK Party to take away his
authority to appoint provincial party officials was fuelling
concern among investors.
It is one of the clearest signs yet of tension between
Erdogan, who wants an executive presidency in Turkey, and
Davutoglu, who would be sidelined if the country's parliamentary
system were to be replaced.
