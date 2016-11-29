White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
ANKARA Turkey's nationalist opposition has made "significant progress" in talks with the ruling AK Party on its planned constitutional reform bill, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Devlet Bahceli also said he believed the bill - which would pave the way for the executive presidency long sought by President Tayyip Erdogan - could be sent to the constitutional commission once "one or two" issues are overcome.
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.