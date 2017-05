ANKARA Aug 13 The chances of Turkey's ruling AK Party forming a coalition with the nationalist MHP are "very slim", a senior AKP official told Reuters on Thursday, with early elections in November now looking highly likely.

"The probability of a coalition with MHP is very low, chances of an election in November are very high at the moment," the official said by telephone.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall)