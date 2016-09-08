Sears' Lampert lashes out at supplier's threat to end agreement
May 15 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert lashed out at a supplier, which has threatened to terminate a supply deal with the struggling retailer.
ISTANBUL, Sept 8 Turkish nationalist party MHP expelled dissident party member Meral Aksener, who is trying to oust the party's veteran leader and seen by pollsters as capable of revitalising the party, CNN Turk television reported on Thursday.
Opinion polls suggested the removal of Devlet Bahceli as leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) could lead to a surge in support for his party, weakening President Tayyip Erdogan's chances of securing strong parliamentary support for the introduction of a full presidential system in Turkey. (Reporting by Daren Butler, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay)
May 15 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert lashed out at a supplier, which has threatened to terminate a supply deal with the struggling retailer.
LONDON, May 15 Britain's top-selling newspaper the Sun has turned a page in its colourful history by dropping provocative columnist Kelvin MacKenzie, a favourite of owner Rupert Murdoch, over an article that likened a soccer player to a gorilla.