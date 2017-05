Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, August 2, 2016. Hakan Goktepe/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/Files

ANKARA The Turkish government will seek a referendum on the executive presidency sought by incumbent Tayyip Erdogan, whether or not the controversial constitutional amendment passes parliament, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Any constitutional change requires the support of at least 367 deputies in the 550-seat assembly to pass directly, and Yildirim's ruling AK Party has 317 seats. The reform would go to a referendum if it gets support of 330 lawmakers.

