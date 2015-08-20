ANKARA Aug 20 Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu made a last-ditch call for Turkey's political parties to agree on a working government on Thursday, three days before a deadline that would otherwise see President Tayyip Erdogan call a snap election.

"I am ready to sit down and talk any time, as long as we find a solution in parliament. The possibility of a coalition is no longer available, so instead of blaming each other let's form a government," Davutoglu told a news conference in Ankara.

