ANKARA Aug 20 Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
made a last-ditch call for Turkey's political parties to agree
on a working government on Thursday, three days before a
deadline that would otherwise see President Tayyip Erdogan call
a snap election.
"I am ready to sit down and talk any time, as long as we
find a solution in parliament. The possibility of a coalition is
no longer available, so instead of blaming each other let's form
a government," Davutoglu told a news conference in Ankara.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)