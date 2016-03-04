(Adds details, background)
ANKARA, March 4 Turkey's justice ministry has
submitted a request for parliament to lift the immunity from
prosecution of the leaders of the pro-Kurdish Peoples'
Democratic Party (HDP), state-run Anadolu Agency said on Friday.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for MPs from
the party to face prosecution, accusing them of being an
extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant
group.
Anadolu identified those targeted by the request as HDP
co-leaders Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag and party
deputies Selma Irmak, Sirri Sureyya Onder and Ertugrul Kurkcu.
The request was submitted to the prime minister's office, it
said. Turkish MPs have immunity from prosecution.
The mainly Kurdish southeast has been hit by the worst
violence since the 1990s after a two-year PKK ceasefire
collapsed last July, triggering nationalist calls to prosecute
politicians accused of being close to the PKK.
The opposition nationalist MHP asked parliament on Thursday
to discuss requests to lift the immunity of MPs as part of the
fight against terrorism.
Demirtas alone is the subject some 60 dossiers in parliament
calling for the lifting of his immunity, including some related
to his calls for street protests, but as yet there have been no
moves in the assembly to open the way for his prosecution.
