FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Turkey's Simsek to oversee economy in new cabinet -gov't spokesman
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
U.S.
U.S. says progress with China on N. Korea, true test is Russia
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
World
EU to Turkey: respect for rights 'imperative' to join bloc
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 2:58 PM / a day ago

Turkey's Simsek to oversee economy in new cabinet -gov't spokesman

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek will have oversight of the economy in the new cabinet, a government spokesman said on Monday, a move that is likely to be welcomed by investors.

Simsek, a former Wall Street banker, will oversee economic coordination, banks and economic institutions, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told a news conference.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim last week reshuffled his cabinet. Bozdag also said Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Isik would oversee investments. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.