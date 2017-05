Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a joint news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool

ANKARA Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan and congratulated him for winning the referendum, Turkish presidential sources said on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed ramping up efforts to normalise ties and highlighted the importance of working together to strengthen the ceasefire in Syria.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Andrew Roche)