ANKARA Turkey's ruling AK Party would regain its overall parliamentary majority with 44 percent support if a snap election were to be held, Turkish pollster MAK found in its latest survey.

The AK Party secured 40.9 percent of the vote in the parliamentary election on June 7, giving it 258 seats in the 550-seat assembly, meaning it lost its overall majority, after strong gains by a pro-Kurdish party.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has said the AKP will exhaust all options to form a new government before an early election is considered.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan and Kevin Liffey)