ANKARA Jan 12 Nearly one-in-ten Turks do not
regard Islamic State as a terrorist organisation, and more than
5 percent agree with their actions, according to a new survey
published on Tuesday.
The data was released on the same day as a suspected Syrian
suicide bomb attack in the heart of Istanbul's tourist district
which killed at least 10 people and raised fresh fears of
Islamist violence in the NATO member country.
The United Nations, including Turkey, brand the group, which
has taken swathes of land in Syria and Iraq, a terrorist
organisation.
The research, entitled Turkey's Social Trends Survey, was
carried out by an Ankara-based think-tank and surveyed more than
1,500 people across Turkey -- a predominantly Sunni Muslim
nation -- in November.
In response to questions, 9.3 percent of respondents said
that Islamic State was not a terrorist organisation, with 5.4
percent supporting its actions.
Twenty-one percent said it represents Islam and 8.9 percent
believe the group is a country or state, according to the
research, which paints a picture of a small but significant pool
of potential Islamic State sympathisers among Turkey's 78
million inhabitants.
Conversely, fears over terrorism, both generally and
specifically from Islamic State and the outlawed Kurdistan
Workers' Party (PKK), dominated the list of concerns expressed
by respondents.
"There are two conflicting positions that we have here,"
Suleyman Ozeren, President of Global Policy and Strategy, the
report's authors, told Reuters.
"But the high number of people supporting IS actions should
concern us. It also tells us that prevention of radicalisation
policies should be the number one priority for the government.
Once people are radicalised it's very difficult to deradicalise
them."
Turkey has stepped up its fight against Islamists, playing
an active role in the U.S.-led coalition bombing Islamic State
in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.
Last year it was rocked by two suicide bomb attacks blamed
on Islamic State in the southeastern town of Suruc and Ankara,
the capital. In the latter, more than 100 people were killed.
Critics have at the same time accused the Turkish government
of failing to crack down sufficiently on Islamist networks using
Turkey as a route to smuggle would-be jihadists into Syria.
Ankara has also been caught in bitter conflict with PKK
militants since the collapse of a ceasefire last July.
The Social Trends Survey covered a range of topics,
including President Tayyip Erdogan's desire to introduce an
executive presidency.
Almost 50 percent said they favoured the current
parliamentary system, with 28.6 percent in favour of a
presidential system. More than 22 percent said they had no
opinion or declined to answer.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Richard
Balmforth)