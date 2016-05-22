Rouhani leads Iran presidential race - interior ministry official
DUBAI/BEIRUT President Hassan Rouhani is leading the vote count in Iran's presidential election, interior ministry official Ali Asghar Ahmadi told reporters on Saturday.
ANKARA Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim was unanimously elected on Sunday as the new leader of the ruling AK Party and therefore the prime minister, allowing President Tayyip Erdogan to cement his grip on government as he seeks greater powers.
One of the co-founders of the AK Party along with Erdogan, Yildirim, 60, won all the votes from the 1,405 delegates at an extraordinary party congress.
Yildirim was the sole candidate at the congress, which was announced after Ahmet Davutoglu said earlier this month he was stepping down following an increasingly public rift with Erdogan.
WASHINGTON Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft carried out what the U.S. military described as an "unprofessional" intercept of a U.S. aircraft designed to detect radiation while it was flying in international air space over the East China Sea.