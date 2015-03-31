* Power cuts reported in half of Turkey's 81 provinces
ISTANBUL, March 31 A major power outage hit
Turkish cities and provinces on Tuesday, including the capital
Ankara and Istanbul, where parts of the metro system shut down
for several hours and shopping malls were plunged into darkness.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said all possible causes of
the outage were being investigated and did not rule out
sabotage, but said trouble with transmission lines was the most
likely reason for the problem.
People carrying jerry cans queued at petrol stations to buy
fuel for generators as the power cut dragged on for more than
four hours. Road junctions were clogged as traffic lights went
out.
"This is not an incident that we see frequently," Energy
Minister Taner Yildiz said during a trip to Bratislava, in
comments broadcast on Turkish television.
"Whether or not terrorism is a high possibility or a low
one, I can't say at this stage. I can't say either whether it is
a cyber attack," he said in response to questions from
reporters.
Yildiz later said around 90 percent of Istanbul's power
supply had been restored and that the rest of the country would
follow soon.
By afternoon, the energy ministry said that, as a result of
repair work so far, there were almost no areas left without
electricity in the major regions of Thrace, the Black Sea and
Eastern Anatolia regions.
Turkey's sole oil refiner, Tupras, said its
production was not affected. Airports operator TAV
said operations were normal at major airports, including
Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir.
Broadcaster NTV said power cuts were reported in more than
40 of Turkey's 81 provinces. The power transmission company
TEIAS could not immediately be reached.
Yildiz said power was cut to many regions at 10:36 am (0736
GMT), apparently due to a problem with transmission lines. He
said a government crisis centre had been set up.
Turkey's electricity consumption has risen strongly in
recent years, thanks to robust economic growth and a rising
population. It has been forced to ramp up energy investments and
imports of natural gas, its biggest source for power generation.
Such widespread power outages are rare. Energy officials
quoted by the newspaper Hurriyet said it was Turkey's biggest
blackout in 15 years.
