GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
ANKARA Nov 6 Turkey's ruling AK Party presented to parliament a proposal on the creation of a presidential system, a deputy prime minister said on Tuesday, in a step towards a newly empowered presidency which Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is believed to seek.
Under the current system, the Turkish president is largely a ceremonial figure but the AK Party aims to create an executive presidency as part of a reform process focused around a new constitution.
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.